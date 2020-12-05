हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's dance video on 'Lollipop Lageglu' in London with new heroine Harshika goes viral - Watch

The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015. It has garnered over 126,639,424 views so far.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh shot to fame with his chartbuster track 'Lollipop Lagelu' years back. The song has earned a cult status today and so much so that this track is played in almost all weddings without a miss! 

The star is these days busy shooting for his next film in London with a new heroine named Harshika Poonacha. The duo danced to Pawan Singh's famous Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu' in London after a gruelling 5-hour work out session in the gym. 

Pawan Singh dropped the viral dance video on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: After 5 hours of Nonstop Heavy Workout , Here goes Lollypop masti in the gym with my new heroine @harshikapoonachaofficial. #Gym #lollipop #pawansingh #london

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer. 

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media. 

 

