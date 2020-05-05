Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey’s TikTok videos get whole lotta love from fans – Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is hands down the social media queen and all her Instagram posts get whole lotta love from her fans. Now, with adding some nice pictures of her, the actress is also making sure her fans get to see her TikTok videos. She is posting them quite often and it’s now a hit. Aamrapali is driving away boredom by taking the TikTok route. The videos light up Instagram everytime she posts it. Her expressions are, like always, on point.

Check out the videos here:

Aamrapali Dubey is 1 million strong on Instagram now. The followers of Aamrapali everyday get treated to some of the best pictures and videos of her on Instagram as she is an avid social media user.

On YouTube too, she has posted cooking videos and also turned a beauty vlogger.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.