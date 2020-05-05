हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey’s TikTok videos get whole lotta love from fans – Check out!

Aamrapali Dubey is 1 million strong on Instagram now. The followers of Aamrapali everyday get treated to some of the best pictures and videos of her on Instagram as she is an avid social media user.

Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey’s TikTok videos get whole lotta love from fans – Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is hands down the social media queen and all her Instagram posts get whole lotta love from her fans. Now, with adding some nice pictures of her, the actress is also making sure her fans get to see her TikTok videos. She is posting them quite often and it’s now a hit. Aamrapali is driving away boredom by taking the TikTok route. The videos light up Instagram everytime she posts it. Her expressions are, like always, on point.

Check out the videos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aapki nazron ne samjha 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapal (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bijli bachao 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thodi si fikar kar lo  #favsong 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bong look  for my Bengali fam  #gendaphool

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Aamrapali Dubey is 1 million strong on Instagram now. The followers of Aamrapali everyday get treated to some of the best pictures and videos of her on Instagram as she is an avid social media user.

On YouTube too, she has posted cooking videos and also turned a beauty vlogger.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsaamrapali dubey videoaamrapali dubey tiktok videos
Next
Story

Many moods of Monalisa captured through lens - See pics
Corona Meter
  • 46433Confirmed
  • 12727Discharged
  • 1568Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M5S

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Gen Bipin Rawat, COD, gave a direct warning to the terrorists