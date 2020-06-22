हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh’s new song ‘Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai’ is a hit on YouTube

‘Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai’ has been garnered over 1.5 lakh views and the comment thread is full of positive reactions for Akshara.

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh’s new song ‘Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai’ is a hit on YouTube
Image Courtesy: Instagram/singhakshara

Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh has released a new song and her fans couldn’t be more elated. It is an audio song, titled ‘Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai’. The track was released earlier in June. It has proved to be a hit and Akshara’s fans are all praises for her. It is definitely a treat for them as she has been seen after a long time as no new films have been released recently due to the lockdown.

As of now, ‘Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai’ has been garnered over 1.5 lakh views and the comment thread is full of positive reactions for Akshara.

It has been sung by Akshara Singh and lyrics are penned by Jhulan Jheel. Madhukar Anand has composed the music of ‘Mera Babu Kyu Mujhse Naraz Hai’.

You can listen to the song here:

Akshara, who is a social media sensation, keeps her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts on Instagram. She enjoys a fan-following of over 1 million users.

The Bhojpuri A-lister has often proved her singing skills along with her acting prowess. She started off her career with TV industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films.

Akshara SinghAkshara Singh songsBhojpuri actress Akshara Singh
