Bhojpuri queen Gunjan Pant and rowdy hero Prem Singh's 'Chaand Jaisan Dulhin Hamaar' first look sets internet on fire!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Gunjan Pant and rowdy hero Prem Singh will be seen together in their upcoming venture 'Chaand jaisan dulhin hamaar'. The first look poster of the movie has been released by the makers and Bhojpuri movie buffs are all excited.

Gunjan Pant took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look poster with fans. She wrote: First look of my upcoming movie "Chaand jaisan dulhin hamaar" is out today on rakshabandhan. Congrats to entire team

'Chaand jaisan dulhin hamaar' is presented by Shri Sadguru Entertainment House and Regal Films and Music Production. It has been directed by Ram J Patel and is produced by Arun Kumar Dubey, Regal Films and Music Production respectively.

The film also stars Vimal Pandey in a pivotal role. It has been written by Shamsheer Sen, songs are penned by Pyarelal Yadav, Shekhar Madhur, Vinay Nirmal and Pintu Giri. The music is composed by Shaan Kumar. DOP is Samrat Singh and Ashok is the choreographer.

Prem Singh, Gunjan Pant, Vimal Pandey, Pallavi Kulkarni, Deepak Sinha, Vinod Mishra, JP Singh, Arun Kumar Dubey, Sunil Dutt Pandey, Sahab Laldhari, Poonam Raj, Raveena Singh, Chandramukhi amongst others will be seen in important roles.