Monalisa

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is all dressed up in a polka-dotted dress but nowhere to go!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The most popular Bhojpuri star turned television sensation, Monalisa has yet again impressed her fans with a picture on Instagram. She posted a breathtaking new photo of hers wearing a polka-doted dress but alas, amid lockdown 'nowhere to go'. 

Mona captioned her picture: All Dressed Up To Go Nowhere... #goodmorning #quarantine #life #dressedup #poser: my baby @vikrant8235

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All Dressed Up To Go Nowhere ... #goodmorning #quarantine #life #dressedup #poser : my baby @vikrant8235

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The picture has been clicked by her husband Vikrant Singh. 

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.  

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt. 

 

Corona Meter
  • 6412Confirmed
  • 504Discharged
  • 199Deaths

Full coverage

