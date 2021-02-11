हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa's red hot avatar in a body-hugging dress is a perfect Valentine tease - In Pics

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa&#039;s red hot avatar in a body-hugging dress is a perfect Valentine tease - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television actress Monalisa is an avid social media user, who loves to update her fans with fresh posts. She recently took to Instagram and dropped her stunning pictures in a red outfit. 

Monalisa rocked a noodle-strap red body-hugging shift dress, looking like a perfect Valentine tease. Here, take a look at her fancy pictures: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

She a massive 4.1 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

