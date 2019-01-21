Bhojpuri Screen and Stage Cine Awards to take place in March

New Delhi: One of the most prestigious awards shows organized by the Bhojpuri film industry, the Bhojpuri Screen and Stage Cine Awards 2019 will take place in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on March 9, 2019.

The first Bhojpuri screen awards was held on May 4, 2014. The who's who of the Bhojpuri Industry are likely to attend the coveted award show ceremony.

The award ceremony will be organized in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor stadium. Celebs who will be performing in the main event have already started rehearsing. The show is being organized by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Talking about the show, Vikas had said that awards will be given in different categories.

The ceremony will be attended by the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. Among the actresses, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Rajdhani, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma, Poonam Dubey are likely to perform at the event.