Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey's dance on Arvind Akela Kallu's song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is known for her superhit dance moves and chartbuster tracks. Hailed as one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali is also an avid social media user.

In one of her Instagram Reels, Aamrapali dropped a bomb of a dance video, looking stunning. The actress wrote in the caption: @m.k_gupta_joy @anilnainan yeh dono mil ke mera reel kharab karna chahte hain, par hum bhi maanne wale nahi hain @srkmusic @arvindakelakallu superb song

Aamrapali Dubey's dance Reel has gone viral on social media. She can be seen dancing to actor-singer Arvind Akela Kallu's hit song.

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.