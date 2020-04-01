हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh looks like eternal sunshine in these latest pics!

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Akshara Singh is a big name in Bhojpuri movie business. She has worked with almost all the A-listers and is adored by her fans. Akshara is quite a sensation on social media as well. Her latest picture post on Instagram proves it right away!

Akshara wore a yellow top and denim jeans, looking stunning in every angle of the selfies shared. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#yellowlove #today #spreadthelove

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amrish Singh in the latter. 

Akshara and Pradeep Pandey Chintu will be reuniting on the big screens after a hiatus of 7 long years. Besides acting, Akshara is quite popular for her singing abilities. She has recorded several singles and festival specific songs. 

Meanwhile, amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Akshara Singh is also practising social distancing and trying out yoga to stay fit. She even performed Surya Namaskar 20 times and shared her video recently. 

 

Tags:
Akshara Singhbhojpuri videosbhojpuri actress
