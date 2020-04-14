Bhojpuri sensation and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth's vlogs on YouTube are as entertaining as her dance!

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, there are many of us who are feeling a sense of boredom engulfing our daily routine which is basically nothing but 'working from home', eating (whatever) and sleeping (whenever). While some are busy experimenting with their 'master chef' culinary skills, there are others hooked onto television sets - watching anything under the sun.

Well, if you fall in the second category, then probably checking out a few interesting YouTube channels should be on your list. And guess what? While surfing, we found former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth's YouTube channel - Sambhavna Seth Entertainment - to be an amazing one.

You can actually see what she has posted a few hours back - which is a 'Kheer' recipe made by Sambhavna for her actor hubby Avinash.

The camaraderie between the two is adorable and the best part about Sambhavna's vlogs is that it is as real as it can get. She makes sure to get her viewers an insight into her real life and how she proceeds during maintaining a fun work-life balance.

Watch her video:

Do not forget to check her vlogs of foreign trips and dance shows.

Stay entertained during the lockdown, if nothing else!