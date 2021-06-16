Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa spotted buying veggies in orange shorts and black top, smiles at paps - In Pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa was recently spotted by the paps on duty. She wasn't clicked in her usual glam look or outside any shooting studios, but this time she was spotted buying veggies.

Dressed in smart casuals, Monalisa stepped out wearing orange shorts and a black top. She happily posed for the shutterbugs with a fresh veggies bag in her hand. Check out her pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Monalisa enjoys a whopping 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.