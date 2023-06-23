Bhojpuri Sensation Monalisa's Hot Dance On 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' Drives Fans Crazy, Video of Actress In Black Transparent Saree Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation turned television actress Monalisa has once again swooned her fans with her amazing dancing skills. This time she took to Instagram and dropped a sizzling dance video of hers on Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's song 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' from Rowdy Rathore. She can be seen wearing a black transparent saree with a bralette.

Monalisa styled her look in a glamourous avatar with hair all curled up and smokey eyes. She wrote in the caption: Saree Mein… yeh song To hamesha yaad aati hai. Many fans commented on her timeline praising her dance moves and hot looks. Take a look at her dance video here:

On the work front, Monalisa has worked in number of Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was also seen in TV shows such as 'Nazar', 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Smart Jodi', and many more. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

She played Madhulika Chaudhary in 'Nazar 2'. The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

She also featured in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'. An avid social media user, Monalisa enjoys a fan following of She has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

For her role in web series 'Hasratein', the actress played an erotic poetess and to understand the genre she read about 30 novels. Hasratein' showcases the stories of five women who fight with society and their families for their right to find a perfect partner for them.