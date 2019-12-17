Bhojpuri singer Indu Sonali's latest song 'Kahiye Leke Aaib' goes viral –Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri singer Indu Sonali is known for her blockbuster songs and chartbuster tracks. She is also hailed as the icon amongst Bhojpuri singers. Indu Sonali is a famous name in the industry and almost all of her songs are loved by the fans.

One of her latest tracks titled 'Kahiye Leke Aaib' was released recently on Indu Sonali's Youtube page. The audio version was uploaded on Indu Sonali Entertainment and has now gone viral. The song has been liked by fans as it has a catchy beat to it.

Watch the song here:

It was shared on Youtube on December 14, 2019.

Talking about her track, Indu Sonali said, " I wanted to make a song which would be wedding special and since this is the season of weddings, I released it on my own YouTube channel. Thankfully, people have liked it. I would request my fans to listen to the track and keep showering appreciation as they always do."