Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey tells how to do a quick hair and make-up in 20 mins - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the lockdown observed in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, everyone is stuck at home. But this has in a way, let everyone explore their other creative sides. So, after many other celebs, it is now Bhojpuri beauty Aamrapali Dubey's turn to try vlogging.

She has started her YouTube channel and her second vlog is out!

It is a beauty vlog where Aamrapali Dubey is seen telling her fans how to do quick hair and make-up in flat 20 minutes. Exited?

Watch the link here:

Aamrapali Dubey has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry.

In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, Aamrapali Dubey made a contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated a lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.