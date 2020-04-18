हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey tells how to do a quick hair and make-up in 20 mins - Watch

Aamrapali Dubey has started her YouTube channel and her second vlog is out!

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey tells how to do a quick hair and make-up in 20 mins - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the lockdown observed in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, everyone is stuck at home. But this has in a way, let everyone explore their other creative sides. So, after many other celebs, it is now Bhojpuri beauty Aamrapali Dubey's turn to try vlogging. 

She has started her YouTube channel and her second vlog is out!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 2nd vlog is out guys  please do watch  link in bio 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

It is a beauty vlog where Aamrapali Dubey is seen telling her fans how to do quick hair and make-up in flat 20 minutes. Exited?

Watch the link here: 

Aamrapali Dubey has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry. 

In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, Aamrapali Dubey made a contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated a lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyvlogsbeauty videosbhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri actioner 'Jay Shambhu' teaser starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel crosses 2 mn views on YouTube- Watch
Corona Meter
  • 14378Confirmed
  • 1992Discharged
  • 480Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M55S

Kumaraswamy's son marries amid lockdown, over 200 people gathered together