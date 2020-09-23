हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey's desi avatar is worth a dekko!

Aamrapali Dubey rules social media and has over a million fans on Instagram.

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s desi avatar is worth a dekko!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a stunner in every sense. She often lights up Instagram with her ravishing posts and makes heads turn with her appearance. Be it desi or modern avatars, Aamrapali looks like a million bucks in all the outfits. 

While scrolling through Aamrapali's Instagram timeline, we chanced upon some gorgeous pictures of the actress and we can't take our eyes off her. 

Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #gorakhpuriya idhar ka toh #swaghialaghai

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tbt when attending weddings wasn’t a virtual thing . Bhai ki shadi 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vaseline 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning everyone 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Aamrapali rules social media and has over a million fans on Instagram. She shares her pictures on a daily basis and her fans love every post of hers. 

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She entered the entertainment industry in 2008 and starred in TV shows, after which she shifted her focus to the Bhojpuri industry. 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsaamrapali dubey instagram pics
