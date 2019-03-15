Bhojpuri siren Anjana Singh raises the temperature in a red hot dress—See pic

New Delhi: One of the top actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Anjana Singh is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with regular posts. She is one of the most sought after leading ladies around.

Anjana in one of her recent posts, shared a picture posing in a red hot dress. Check it out here:

Anjana is often called the lady Rajinikanth of Bhojpuri cinema as she has worked with almost all the leading superstars. Featured in many blockbuster movies, Anjana has worked in many big shot filmmakes from Bhojpuri movie business.

On the work front, She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.