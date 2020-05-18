हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri siren Monalisa and husband Vikrant spread smiles with their funny TikTok videos – Check out!

It’s a treat to watch them and a good timepass to avoid boredom. Both Monalisa and Vikrant’s Instagram profiles are full of such videos and the actress adds up more fun to them with her sass.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa and her actor husband Vikrant Singh are a perfect team together. Ever since the lockdown began, the couple are cheering up their fans with some rib-tickling TikTok videos. It’s a treat to watch them and a good timepass to avoid boredom. Both Monalisa and Vikrant’s Instagram profiles are full of such videos and the actress adds up more fun to them with her sass.

Their recent video is on lockdown 4.0 and you will definitely relate to what Monalisa says. Watch it here:

Isn’t it hilarious?

Check out some more here and lighten up your mood:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kyunki I Love This Scene .... #yehjawaanihaideewani #socute #romantic #love #innocence

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok We Are Bored In Our ... #tiktok #tiktokindia #bored #funny #videos #quarantinelife #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @aslimonalisa #romantic #song #stayhome #staysafe 

A post shared by Vikrant Singh (@vikrant8235) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #funnyvideos #tiktok #tiktokindia #stayhome #staysafe 

A post shared by Vikrant Singh (@vikrant8235) on

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.

Monalisa, through her Instagram posts, is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, she is keeping her fans posted with her whereabouts through her lovely pictures.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star and has now turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

