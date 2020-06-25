Bhojpuri siren Monalisa brings sunshine vibes to Instagram with these pics

New Delhi: Just like how Monalisa rules the TV and Bhojpuri industries, she rules Instagram too. The Bhojpuri bombshell makes sure we get to see her on a daily basis via her posts. She often treats her Instafam to some beautiful pictures of herself and they go crazy viral. Recently, Monalisa brought some sunshine vibes to Instagram with her posts in yellow outfits and her million-dollar smile.

She and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also met actor couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who recently got married.

"Happy Days," she captioned her pictures with Puja and Kunal.

Apart from posting some fabulous pictures of herself, Monalisa and Vikrant are also keeping their fans entertained by their rib-tickling TikTok videos.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.