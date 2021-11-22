Bhojpuri siren Monalisa celebrates birthday sans husband, her glamorous pics go viral

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant is extremely popular among her fans and often grabs spotlight for her posts.

Monalisa often shares interesting photos and videos on her handle, keeping her fans in a happy space. The Bhojpuri actress recently celebrated her 39th birthday and shared some of her pictures with her social media fans.

Fans noticed that the actress rang in her birthday without her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. In fact, the couple did not celebrate Diwali and Karwachauth together this year due to their respective professional commitments.

Meanwhile, her glamourous photos from her birthday celebrations have gone viral on the internet. The Bhojpuri siren is seen dressed in a satin multi-coloured shirt which she paired with purple shorts. In fact, she seems to have reduced oodles of weight in the photos. Take a look:

Monalisa enjoys a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media. Monalisa was seen in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.