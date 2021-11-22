हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa celebrates birthday sans husband, her glamorous pics go viral

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who turned 39 on November 21, celebrated her birthday and shared a few pictures of herself with her fans. Her husband and actor Vikrant was missing from the photos.   

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa celebrates birthday sans husband, her glamorous pics go viral
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant is extremely popular among her fans and often grabs spotlight for her posts. 

Monalisa often shares interesting photos and videos on her handle, keeping her fans in a happy space. The Bhojpuri actress recently celebrated her 39th birthday and shared some of her pictures with her social media fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Fans noticed that the actress rang in her birthday without her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. In fact, the couple did not celebrate Diwali and Karwachauth together this year due to their respective professional commitments. 

Meanwhile, her glamourous photos from her birthday celebrations have gone viral on the internet. The Bhojpuri siren is seen dressed in a satin multi-coloured shirt which she paired with purple shorts. In fact, she seems to have reduced oodles of weight in the photos. Take a look:

Monalisa enjoys a whopping 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media. Monalisa was seen in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Monalisabhojpuri actressMonalisa photosmonalisa picsBhojpuri filmsBhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Sasura Bada Satawela's trailer OUT, Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Kajal Raghwani's chemistry is off the charts - Watch

Must Watch

PT41M52S

Taal Thok Ke: Roadmap ready to get PoK back?