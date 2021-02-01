Bhojpuri siren Monalisa's hot dance on Jalebi Baby song is totally worth a dekko - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation turned television actress Monalisa is a social media queen. She sure kills it with her smouldering looks on Instagram and we cannot stop watching her latest dance post on loop.

Wearing a blue tank top and blue denim, Monalisa looks chic in a modern avatar. She has lost oodles of weight and is seen flaunting her washboard abs. Watch Monalisa's dance here:

She has a massive 4.1 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. She is currently seen in Namak Issk Ka.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the house.