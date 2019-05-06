Bhojpuri siren Poonam Dubey's 'Dushman Sarhad Paar Ke' trailer to be out on this date

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's sizzling beauty Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. The actress has several hit songs to her credit. Her upcoming venture 'Dushman Sarhad Paar Ke' trailer is set to unveil on May 8, 2019.

Poonam took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans. The trailer of her movie will be out on May 8, 2019, at 9. am. She wrote in the caption: "8th May 2019 morning 9 am."

The movie is presented by Soham Films and is produced by Har Har Mahadev Entertainment, Rohit Singh and Ashok Maharaj. It has been directed by Ravi Sinha. The music has been composed by Chhote Baba.

The songs are by Pyare Lal Yadav, Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi and Azad Singh. The screenplay is by Jehangir Saiyyad and the story is written by Rajesh Pandey.

The actress is also an avid social media user. She has over 248k followers on Instagram.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.