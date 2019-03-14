Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee's gym selfie is unmissable! See pic

New Delhi: An avid social media user that Rani Chatterjee is, she makes sure of keeping her fans updated about her recent projects, fun videos and latest pictures. One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Rani is also called the YouTube queen by many.

She also happens to be a gym freak and often shares her pictures and videos while working out. Check out her latest gym selfie:

Rani is wearing comfortable gym wear. Her pop pink t-shirt and black leggings set the perfect mood to pump up some iron.

The Bong beauty has her movie calendar packed for this year.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema. Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

Rani's filmography includes movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.