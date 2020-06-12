Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's chemistry in this throwback song is high on romance - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua first featured together in 2014 fil 'Nirahua Hindustani' which marked her debut in Bhojpuri film industry. They have great reel chemistry and fans adore watching them on-screen.

Together, they have featured in several blockbuster movies. On 'Nirahua Hindustani' successfully completing six long years a few days back, Aamrapali Dubey shared a post featuring a song from the hit movie on Instagram. Watch it here:

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together.