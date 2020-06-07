हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey’s pic with Pakkhi Hegde is a treat to their fans

Aamrapali Dubey dedicated a special post for former colleague Pakkhi Hegde on her birthday.

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey’s pic with Pakkhi Hegde is a treat to their fans
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey dedicated a special post for former colleague Pakhi Hegde on her birthday and wished her the best in life. The picture has been taken on a flight and both the actresses look like a diva in it. “Happy birthday my dearest Pakkhi Hedge. May God bless you with everything you wish for. You have always inspired me with your great art and also simply by being the awesome person that you are. Lots of love,” Aamrapali captioned her post.

Take a look:

Pakkhi hasn’t been seen on the big screen off late. However, she is credited with some hit films of the industry. Both Pakkhi and Aamrapali, along with Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani are big names in the Bhojpuri industry.

Pakkhi has worked in films such as ‘Bhaiya Hamar Dayavaan’, ‘Paramveer Parsuram’, ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’, ‘Pyar Mohabbat Zindabaad’, ‘Devar Bhabhi’ and 'Ganga Devi' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She has also featured in TV shows.

 Happy birthday, Pakkhi Hegde!

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeypakkhi hegdeBhojpuri stars
