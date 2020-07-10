हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey shows off her glam side in a saree!

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey shows off her glam side in a saree!

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in Bhojpuri movie business, Aamrapali Dubey is making sure to keep her fans happy amid lockdown. She regularly updates her social media account and shares pictures, videos on Instagram.

In her latest post, Aamrapali Dubey can be seen flaunting her fab look in a saree. Looks like she is fitter than ever and it clearly shows. Check out her picture post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saree 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together. The audiences love to watch them together on the big screens. 

 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsaamrapali dubey photosbhojpuri videosNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadavbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey's latest desi avatar will leave you mesmerised!
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M47S

UP: Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law & order), briefs media on history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's encounter