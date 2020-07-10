Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey shows off her glam side in a saree!

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in Bhojpuri movie business, Aamrapali Dubey is making sure to keep her fans happy amid lockdown. She regularly updates her social media account and shares pictures, videos on Instagram.

In her latest post, Aamrapali Dubey can be seen flaunting her fab look in a saree. Looks like she is fitter than ever and it clearly shows. Check out her picture post:

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together. The audiences love to watch them together on the big screens.