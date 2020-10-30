हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's sensational videos set social media on fire - Watch

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s sensational videos set social media on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a social media sensation. She is an avid user of the platform and often shares her pictures and videos, keeping her fanbase updated. 

We surfed through her Instagram account and found some of her latest videos setting social media on fire. Watch here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jutti aur Gucci toh main khud kharid lungi tu mil jaa bas  #instalove #instafam #thisonesforyou

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t ask me why  and please don’t unfollow 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chhuu 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyNirahuaAamrapali Dubey songsaamrapali dubey picsbhojpuri actressbhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee sizzles in a vibrant saree - See pics!
  • 80,88,851Confirmed
  • 1,21,090Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M9S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Kangana accused of creating communal tension