Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's sensational videos set social media on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a social media sensation. She is an avid user of the platform and often shares her pictures and videos, keeping her fanbase updated.

We surfed through her Instagram account and found some of her latest videos setting social media on fire. Watch here:

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.