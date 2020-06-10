Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh's new song 'Mera Babu Kyun Mujhse Naraj Hai' out for fans on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress-singer Akshara Singh has released her yet another track titled Mera Babu Kyun Mujhse Naraj Hai on YouTube. The song comes after the success of her last song 'Babu Shona'.

She posted the song link on social media too. Check it out and watch Mera Babu Kyun Mujhse Naraj Hai song here:

It has been sung by Akshara Singh and lyrics are penned by Jhulan Jheel. Madhukar Anand has composed the music of the track.

Akshara's songs and movies have always hit the right chord with the audiences. Her crooning abilities have always been appreciated and during festivals, Akshara does come out with her devotional albums and singles.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Akshara Singh is also practising social distancing and trying out yoga to stay fit. She even performed Surya Namaskar 20 times and shared her video some time back on social media.



