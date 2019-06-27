close

Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri sizzler Anjana Singh slays the denim-on-denim trend—Pic

Anjana will be next seen in Ravi Sinha directorial 'Shakti'. Besides this, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in the pipeline.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anjana Singh is one of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans. The talented actress is quite active on social media and often shares pics and videos to keep her followers hooked.

In her latest Instagram post, Anjana is seen wearing a printed tee with denim jacket and shorts. She completes her outfit with bold earrings and is a sight to behold.

Check out her pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#good morning';A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words,. #loveyourse

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

The caption of the pic is, "#good morning';A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words,.#loveyourself " 

On the work front, Anjana will be next seen in Ravi Sinha directorial 'Shakti'. Besides this, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in the pipeline.

In 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana is paired opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Meanwhile, in 'Chor Machaye Shor', she will share screen space with actress Rani Chatterjee. A couple of days back, Anjana's selfie with Rani was going viral and fans were thrilled to see the two actresses in one frame.

