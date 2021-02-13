Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa dances to Varun Dhawan's Mummy Kasam song, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a popular social media celebrity. She recently took to Instagram and dropped an amazing dance video where she can be seen grooving to the peppy number from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No. 1'.

Monalisa danced to Mummy Kasam song from the recently released entertainer. Watch it here:

Her dance moves and the gorgeous avatar has struck a chord with fans, therefore making sure that the video goes viral.

She a massive 4.1 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.