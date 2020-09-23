Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa ups the summer heat in casual denim shorts look! - In Pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa is a social media queen - all thanks to her interesting posts. The stunner regularly updates her account and posts pictures/videos for fans.

Recently, she upped the hotness quotient with black denim shorts and stylish vibrant top. Take a look:

Monalisa has a massive 3.6 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.