Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's sensational dance on Janhvi Kapoor's Nadiyon Paar song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa loves dancing, at least her social media posts reveal the same. Recently, she grooved to Janhvi Kapoor's superhit track 'Nadiyon Paar' from horror-comedy 'Roohi' and must we say that Monalisa is rocking it.

Monalisa shared her dance video where she can be seen grooving to the peppy number along with her partner. She captioned her post: “Nadiyon Ka Paar “ with this cutie and brilliant performer #khushi ... @rolirolisingh #feelitreelit #dance #fun #passion #love #reels #instadaily #instagood

Her dance moves have been liked by fans as the video has gone viral on social media.

She a massive 4.3 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.