Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee sweats it out amid lockdown - See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee sweats it out amid lockdown - See pic

New Delhi: Nothin can stop Bhojpuri sizzler, Rani Chatterjee, to not work out. The popular actress sweats it out to stay fit and healthy. She took to Instagram and shared her latest workout picture, motivating fans and followers.

Rani Chatterjee wrote: Sweat of hard #goodmorning #instagood #fitnessmotivation #fitness #workoutroutine #homeworkout #fitbody #fitness #lover

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant. 

 

