Arvind Akela Kallu

Bhojpuri star Arvind Akela Kallu's peppy track 'Love Ke Beyana' is a treat to his fans - Watch

Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: After Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh released a string of songs on YouTube recently, actor Arvind Akela Kallu, too, treated his fans to his new peppy track. It is titled 'Love Ke Beyana' and also stars Tanushree. The song is from the film 'Babbar'. 'Love Ke Beyana' has foot-tapping notes and the dance steps match to the music.

Arvind Akela and Nitushree have provided playback for 'Love Ke Beyana' while the music courtesy goes to Avinash Jha. The lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati.

Watch 'Love Ke Beyana' here. It was released on June 30.

A few months ago, Arvind Akela Kallu released an audio song - 'Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab'. He sang the track along with Antra Singh.

Several Bhojpuri songs have made it to YouTube trends list recently. Some old ones and some new ones are entertaining the audiences. Among the popular ones are songs of Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey.

Arvind Akela Kallulove ke beyanaBabbarBhojpuri songs
