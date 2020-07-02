Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is bent on revenge in 'Ghatak' first poster, Madhhu Shharma congratulates team

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Madhhu Shharma recently took to Instagram to share the first poster of superstar Pawan Singh's forthcoming film 'Ghatak'. It features Pawan Singh in a fierce avatar and he seems to be bent on revenge. The poster also features the film's lead heroine Sahar Afsha.

Sharing the first look of 'Ghatak', Maddhu Shharma congratulated the entire team. Pawan Singh too shared the poster while Sahar said, "First look of my movie 'GHATAK'. Super excited and happy to be associated with the biggest production of industry."

'Ghatak' is produced by Abhay Sinha and directed by Tinu Verma under Yashi Films banner.

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh and Maddhu Shharma's recent collaboration for a song titled 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa' worked wonders for their fans. It has been explained as ‘International Sad Song of 2020’ by its creators. The song garnered close over 5 million views on YouTube within just a few days of its release.

Recently, many songs of Pawan have taken over YouTube and some of them are ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai', ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile' and 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai'.