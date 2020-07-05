हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's 'Ghatak' trailer rules YouTube, fans are elated

Pawan Singh's 'Ghatak', also starring Sahar Afsha, is high on drama, love, action and revenge. 

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh&#039;s &#039;Ghatak&#039; trailer rules YouTube, fans are elated
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@singhpawan999

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh rules the hearts of many people and with the announcement of his new film - 'Ghatak' - his fan following seems to have increased. He gave his fans the best news amid the lockdown by releasing the trailer of 'Ghatak'. The video is now ruling YouTube and has garnered over 8 lakh views in just one day.

'Ghatak', also starring Sahar Afsha, is high on drama, love, action and revenge. It appears to be a full family entertainer. And, as always, Pawan Singh's swag is just off the charts. 

The first look of 'Ghatak' was revealed earlier this week and the trailer released on Saturday. Watch it here:

'Ghatak' is produced by Abhay Sinha and directed by Tinu Verma under Yashi Films banner.

Besides Pawan and Sahar, the film also stars Tinu Verma,  Amit Shukla, Brijesh Tripathi, Dhama Verma, Rajesh Raj and Nagesh Mishra.

A release date for 'Ghatak' is yet to be announced. 

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh is also entertaining his fans with his hit songs such as ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai', ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile' and 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai'.

Pawan Singh Ghatak Sahar Afsha Ghatak trailer
