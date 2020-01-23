Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee has found the 'love of her life', reveals wedding plans

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is dating someone from the TV industry, she recently told SpotboyE in an interview. Without revealing her boyfriend's name, Rani said that she wants to keep it a secret, but added that their wedding is on the cards.

"Yes, I have found the love of my life and we are dating each other from quite sometime now. Also, we have decided to take the plunge in December this year. However, we still have to zero down on a date," the bold and beautiful actress said in the interview.

Rani further said that she will soon introduce her boyfriend to her fans but as of now plans to keep everything under wraps.

Divulging details on her wedding plans, Rani told SpotboyE, "Our families are working on all that but mostly it would be a Nikaah ceremony in my tradition in presence of family and friends. And this thought is already giving me goosebumps. I am excited."

Rani Chatterjee is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with several top actors and starred in many hit films. Her next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in the popular reality show 'Khatron Je Khiladi', hosted by Rohit Shetty.