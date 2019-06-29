Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee hits the gym even on weekends - Check out!

New Delhi: While you are chilling or binge-eating over the weekend, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee hit the gym to workout. Rani, a fitness freak, posted a picture of herself from the gym with an inspiring note.

"Sometimes it takes the worst pain to bring about the best CHANGE #gymfit #pain," she captioned the post. It seems that Rani hurt herself in while working out and can be seen putting a spray on her feet.

Earlier in the morning, she posted a TikTok video of herself on Mumbai rains.

Rani's Instagram is full of pictures of the actress working out in the gym. She accompanies the posts with some interesting quotes.

"I BELIEVE IN MYSELF, I AM A STRONG WOMAN. I WILL REACH MY GOALS, NOTHING AND NOBODY WILL HOLD ME DOWN AGAIN, THIS IS MY TIME TO SHINE," read the caption of one of her recent posts from the gym session.

Take notes, folks!

Rani made her screen debut with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. Over the years, she has worked with many big names of the Bhojpuri industry and has many hit films and dance sequences to her credit.

Her next project is 'Chotki Thakurain', which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.