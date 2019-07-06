Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee's sweat-soaked look after a gym session - Pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee gym looks are unmissable. Isn't it? She hits the gym regularly and thus, her fans and followers are treated to some pictures and videos of the actress working out.
On Saturday, Rani shared a sweat-soaked selfie with her Instafam after her gym session and wrote, "After long time selfie #instamood #hardworkouts #cus #newphotoshoot #newme."
The actress' Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her gym sessions and every post has an inspiring note attached to it. Last weekend, despite being hurt, she didn't ditch her gym and wrote, "Sometimes it takes the worst pain to bring about the best CHANGE #gymfit #pain."
Later, the fitness freak shared a picture of her toned abs and wrote, "Abs coming soon......KOUN BOLEGA AB?? BHOJPURI HEROINE MOTI HOTI HAI #mehappy #nowadays."
Rani, the Bhojpuri stunner, has over 378k followers on Instagram. She is quite popular on social media like she is in the Bhojpuri industry.
Rani has worked with several bigwigs of her industry and starred in many hit films. She made her debut opposite superstar-politician Manoj Tiwari with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'.
As the movie clocked 17 years on Friday, Rani shared a lengthy note about it and thanked the team.
Feeling so happy & proud to share this pic of my first Historic film SASURA BADA PAISAWALA. It has been 17 years & this journey of 17 years went so smooth, feels as is it was just yesterday. I take this opportunity to thanks all the TEAM, who showed their confidence & belief in a school girl & gave me the character of RANI & I THANK with all my love & heart to all my AUDIENCE... Without u all this couldn't have been possible & I thank all the bhojpuri film fraternity & people associated with it
Rani's next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.