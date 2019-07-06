close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee's sweat-soaked look after a gym session - Pic

Rani Chatterjee's Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her gym sessions and every post has an inspiring note attached to it.

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee&#039;s sweat-soaked look after a gym session - Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee gym looks are unmissable. Isn't it? She hits the gym regularly and thus, her fans and followers are treated to some pictures and videos of the actress working out.

On Saturday, Rani shared a sweat-soaked selfie with her Instafam after her gym session and wrote, "After long time selfie #instamood #hardworkouts #cus #newphotoshoot #newme."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After long time selfie #instamood #hardworkouts #cus #newphotoshoot #newme

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The actress' Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her gym sessions and every post has an inspiring note attached to it. Last weekend, despite being hurt, she didn't ditch her gym and wrote, "Sometimes it takes the worst pain to bring about the best CHANGE #gymfit #pain."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes it takes the worst pain to bring about the best CHANGE #gymfit #pain

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Later, the fitness freak shared a picture of her toned abs and wrote, "Abs coming soon......KOUN BOLEGA AB?? BHOJPURI HEROINE MOTI HOTI HAI #mehappy #nowadays."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abs coming soon...... KOUN BOLEGA AB?? BHOJPURI HEROINE MOTI HOTI HAI  #mehappy #nowadays

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani, the Bhojpuri stunner, has over 378k followers on Instagram. She is quite popular on social media like she is in the Bhojpuri industry. 

Rani has worked with several bigwigs of her industry and starred in many hit films. She made her debut opposite superstar-politician Manoj Tiwari with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. 

As the movie clocked 17 years on Friday, Rani shared a lengthy note about it and thanked the team. 

Rani's next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee gymrani chatterjee pics
Next
Story

Monalisa shines bright in yellow Indian wear - Pic inside

Must Watch

PT5M52S

PM Launches Membership Drive In Varanasi