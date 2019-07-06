Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee's sweat-soaked look after a gym session - Pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee gym looks are unmissable. Isn't it? She hits the gym regularly and thus, her fans and followers are treated to some pictures and videos of the actress working out.

On Saturday, Rani shared a sweat-soaked selfie with her Instafam after her gym session and wrote, "After long time selfie #instamood #hardworkouts #cus #newphotoshoot #newme."

The actress' Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her gym sessions and every post has an inspiring note attached to it. Last weekend, despite being hurt, she didn't ditch her gym and wrote, "Sometimes it takes the worst pain to bring about the best CHANGE #gymfit #pain."

Later, the fitness freak shared a picture of her toned abs and wrote, "Abs coming soon......KOUN BOLEGA AB?? BHOJPURI HEROINE MOTI HOTI HAI #mehappy #nowadays."

Rani, the Bhojpuri stunner, has over 378k followers on Instagram. She is quite popular on social media like she is in the Bhojpuri industry.

Rani has worked with several bigwigs of her industry and starred in many hit films. She made her debut opposite superstar-politician Manoj Tiwari with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'.

As the movie clocked 17 years on Friday, Rani shared a lengthy note about it and thanked the team.

Rani's next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.