Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee's workout videos will drive away your Monday blues instantly - Watch

There's no Monday blues for Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. We have proof. She has shared a series of pictures and videos from her workout sessions on Instagram and it will definitely drive away your Monday blue and inspire you to hit the gym right away.

In the video Instagrammed by Rani, we can see her lifting weights and she has captioned the post as, "DEADLIFT .... WORK HARD NOT FOR WEIGHT LOSS ...FOR GOOD AND SEXY BODY...#gymtime #hardworkingwomen #fitnesspro #bodypositive."

If this is not enough, here are more posts to motivate you to hit the gym.

She is an avid social media user and keeps her 357k followers updates with her lovely posts.

Rani made her debut in the Bhojpuri industry opposite singer-actor-politician Manoj Tiwari in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', which proved to be a blockbuster and gave her instant fame.

In her career spanning for over a decade now, she has worked with several bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry. Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani.