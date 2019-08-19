close

Main Tera Aashiq

Bhojpuri star singers Ankush, Raja to make debut with 'Main Tera Aashiq', first look goes viral

Bhojpuri star singers Ankush, Raja to make debut with &#039;Main Tera Aashiq&#039;, first look goes viral
Film poster

New Delhi: Brother-duo and star singers of Bhojpuri industry, Ankush and Raja  are all set to make their foray in the industry with 'Mein Tera Aashiq' and first look of the film was unveiled by the makers on the eve of Independence Day.

The posters were released by the Wave music company, who will drop the first official trailer of the film on August 24, 2019. The film stars Ankush, Poonam Dubey, Preeti Sinduria among others. And the makers are hopeful that their chemistry will be loved by the audience. 

For the unversed, Ankush and Raja are renowned singers in Bhojpuri film industry and have several hit tracks to their credit. The duo is all set to make their debut on the big screen with the film. 

The film is presented by Adishakti Entertainment, Wave Music, Maa Bamant film Krita and Paronama Movies and is produced by Krishna Arya and BN Singh. The songs lyrics have been penned down by Vinay Nirmal, Garda Siydih, Bans Rampuri, Rajni Rangeela and Pankaj Basudhari. The film publicist is Ramchandra Yadav.

The film is directed by Suraj Shah and the storyline is by Kushwaha of Manoj.

The film also features Sanjay Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Abhay Rai, Paritosh Kumar, Dharmendra Shrivastava, Babu Bhai, Indrasen Yadav and Anil Deva in pivotal roles. 

