Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani in one glam pic, seen yet?

New Delhi: Seen the fabulous picture of Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani yet? Aamrapali shared it on Instagram today to wish her fellow co-star Kajal on her birthday. Kajal turned 30 today and Aamrapali dropped an early birthday wish for her.

"Happiest birthday star, keep shinning," read Aamrapali's post for Kajal. The picture features the duo smiling for a photo op during an event. Aamrapali looks glamorous in a blue embellished outfit while Kajal looks cute in red.

Take a look at the picture here:

Both Aamrapali and Kajal have a solid filmography and also have a strong Instagram presence. They make waves on social media with their posts every so often.

The actresses are Bhojpuri A-listers themselves and have also worked with all the other big stars of the industry.

As of now, Aamrapali and Kajal's fans are busy watching their old songs on YouTube and make them trend.

Happy birthday, Kajal Raghwani!