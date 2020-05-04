हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua make the best on-screen pair and these pics are proof!

Nirahua and Aamrapali’s Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of them with each other. So, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, when we can’t see them in theatres, let’s take a look at some of Nirahua and Aamrapali’s best pictures.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's top stars of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey are also the most adored on-screen couples. Their Jodi light up the screens whenever they are seen together. Also, Nirahua and Aamrapali have given the industry some of the best films, including the various blockbuster Nirahua films. Their fans throng cinema halls in full numbers to watch their favourite actors and on Instagram too, they shower the duo with love.

Nirahua and Aamrapali’s Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of them with each other. So, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, when we can’t see them in theatres, let’s take a look at some of Nirahua and Aamrapali’s best pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback to when social distancing was not required  #goodoldtimes  @dineshlalyadav

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Har ghar ki kahani, tiktok wali holi  ek baar zaroor dekhiyega video song SRK MUSIC youtube channel par 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#fun #singapore @aamrapali1101

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Don’t they make the best on-screen pair?

On the work front, ‘Nirahua Hindustani 3’,’ Nirahua Chalal London’, ‘Sher-E-Hindustan’, ‘Jai Veeru’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ are some of the Nirahua and Aamrapali’s latest films while ‘Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke’, ‘Patna Junction’ and ‘Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3’ are some of their upcoming projects.

Aamrapali DubeyDinesh Lal Yadav NirahuaNirahuaaamrapali pics
