Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua make the best on-screen pair and these pics are proof!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's top stars of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey are also the most adored on-screen couples. Their Jodi light up the screens whenever they are seen together. Also, Nirahua and Aamrapali have given the industry some of the best films, including the various blockbuster Nirahua films. Their fans throng cinema halls in full numbers to watch their favourite actors and on Instagram too, they shower the duo with love.

Nirahua and Aamrapali’s Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of them with each other. So, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, when we can’t see them in theatres, let’s take a look at some of Nirahua and Aamrapali’s best pictures:

Don’t they make the best on-screen pair?

On the work front, ‘Nirahua Hindustani 3’,’ Nirahua Chalal London’, ‘Sher-E-Hindustan’, ‘Jai Veeru’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ are some of the Nirahua and Aamrapali’s latest films while ‘Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke’, ‘Patna Junction’ and ‘Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3’ are some of their upcoming projects.