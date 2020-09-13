Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's song 'Nazar Milao Babuaan Se' is ready to hit YouTube - Details here

New Delhi: Weeks ago, the audio song of Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's much-awaited track 'Nazar Milao Babuaan Se' released on YouTube and now, the makers are prepping to release its video too. Excited much?

'Nazar Milao Babuaan Se' went viral on YouTube soon after its audio released due to the star power of Pawan Singh and it looked like a big hit in the making. It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Sona Singh. The audio song has so far received 2 million views (and counting).

The video clip of 'Nazar Milao Babuaan Se' will release on September 15 at 6.46 am. Pawan announced on Instagram and the internet just can't keep calm.

Arun Bihari and Vinay Nirmal have penned the lyrics. Chhote Baba Basahi has composed the music of the track.

Listen to 'Nazar Milao Babuaan Se' here:

Both Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani are top stars in the Bhojpuri industry. Both of them have delivered several superhit songs together and are loved by their fans.

Recently, several songs of Pawan Singh have taken over the internet and some of them are - 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh', 'Pala Satake', 'Phas Jaogi Jaan', 'Sari Pa Ke Photo', 'Mehari Chal Gail Maika' and 'Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha'.