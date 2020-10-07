हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa's desi look wows her fans - Check out!

Monalisa is a social media and she definitely knows how to make the spotlight follow her.

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa&#039;s desi look wows her fans - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa always makes heads turn with her style statement. Be it Indian or western, she carries every outfit with elan. As much as Monalisa's casual style is liked by her fans, her Indian avatar too is a hit. Of late, the stunner has treated her Instafam to some bewitching pictures of herself in a sari-clad look. 

Check out the photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

...

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

....

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.... #saree #sareelove #selflove #throwbackthursday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Gorgeous is the word, right?

Monalisa is a social media sensation and her posts often go viral. She definitely knows how to make the spotlight follow her. She enjoys a fan following of 3.7 million followers. Her posts always light up her fans' day and hence, she makes sure her Instafam gets to see a glimpse of her regularly.

Monalisa's real name is Antara Biswas. She became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. As of now, she stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. 

Monalisa
