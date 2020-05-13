Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth and hubby Avinash Dwivedi's throwback dance video is a perfect energy booster - Watch!

New Delhi: A few days back Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth was unwell and rushed to hospital in Mumbai. She shared her ordeal with fans through a video on social media and thankfully is now all hale and hearty, recovering well. She took to her Instagram recently and posted a throwback video.

Sambhavna shared an old dance video where she can be seen grooving with actor-writer hubby Avinash Dwivedi. The star couple is dancing with so much loaded energy that it will pump up your spirits amid lockdown. Watch it here:

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business as she has been around for more than a decade now. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 2' and was again seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger. She turned into a vlogger and her videos are immensely entertaining.

Sambhavna's vlogs are quite famous on her YouTube channel Sambhavna Seth Entertainment.

Sambhavna married Avinash on July 14, 2016.