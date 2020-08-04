हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri stunners Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh have a surprise for their fans - Details here

The makers of 'Shubh Vivah' released a new poster of the film recently and thanked Aamrapali and Anjana for being a part of the project. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

In case you didn't know, Bhojpuri stunners Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh will be next seen together in a film titled 'Shubh Vivah'. Excited much? The duo will be seen in cameo roles in the film starring Pramod Premi, Chandani Singh, Priyanka Bharadwaj, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ritu Pandey, Babloo Khan, Ram Mishra and Laldhari.

The first look poster of 'Shubh Vivah' was unveiled in March by Aamrapali and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua'. 

The film has been produced by Roshan Singh while its co-producer is Sharmila Singh. Anand Singh has been helmed it.  

Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh are the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri movie industry. They have worked in several films, some of which are blockbusters. 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAnjana SinghShubh Vivah
