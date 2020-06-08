हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri stunners Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh’s sizzling dance moves in ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ makes song viral again

‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ has been sung by Kalpana and Indu Sonali.

Bhojpuri stunners Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh’s sizzling dance moves in ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ makes song viral again
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: These days, some old Bhojpuri songs are rocking YouTube again. These tracks are of superstars such as Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Monalisa, Pawan Singh, Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh and many others. Recently, we chanced upon an old song of Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh going crazy viral. It’s titled ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ and the Bhojpuri stunners sizzling dance moves and killer expressions make the song a must-watch for her fans. It features them in a traditional avatar.

‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ has been sung by Kalpana and Indu Sonali. The lyrics courtesy goes to Shyam Dehati while the song has been composed by Rajesh Rajnish.

Watch ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ song here. It has over 70 million views so far.

Other songs of Aamrapali which have created a storm online are 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani', ‘Tani Chhoo La’, 'Chehra Tohar', ‘Ae Shona’ and ‘Dares Tohar Farji’.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAnjana Singhbhojpuri songSautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein
Next
Story

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey’s pic with Pakkhi Hegde is a treat to their fans
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M25S

#IndiaKaDNA: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari says 'We all are in this together and future will be tough for us'