Bhojpuri stunners Aamrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh’s sizzling dance moves in ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ makes song viral again

New Delhi: These days, some old Bhojpuri songs are rocking YouTube again. These tracks are of superstars such as Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Monalisa, Pawan Singh, Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh and many others. Recently, we chanced upon an old song of Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh going crazy viral. It’s titled ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ and the Bhojpuri stunners sizzling dance moves and killer expressions make the song a must-watch for her fans. It features them in a traditional avatar.

‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ has been sung by Kalpana and Indu Sonali. The lyrics courtesy goes to Shyam Dehati while the song has been composed by Rajesh Rajnish.

Watch ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’ song here. It has over 70 million views so far.

Other songs of Aamrapali which have created a storm online are 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani', ‘Tani Chhoo La’, 'Chehra Tohar', ‘Ae Shona’ and ‘Dares Tohar Farji’.