Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav cries inconsolably in LIVE video, says 'I QUIT...'- WATCH

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav recently had a breakdown as he addressed an important issue close to his heart. In a live Instagram video, Khesari urged his detractors not to target his family and also claimed that he is thinking of leaving the industry because of this unwanted pressure.

For the unversed, haters allegedly morphed his daughter's picture in a derogatory way in a song which was reported by many of his fans and finally it was pulled down from YouTube as well. However, after the incident, Khesari urged everyone not to target his family and close ones in the fight against him.

In the video, Khesari said that he could not work for the whole day as it disturbed him a lot. Further, he has said that his songs are also being stolen. He also said that even though he wants to work 24 hours a day but some people probably feel that he is not fit for this industry. Khesari asked that if he feels that he is not fit for Bhojpuri cinema, then he will move to some other industry. There we will work hard with the same enthusiasm and prove ourselves. At the same time, he said that he does not understand how he will meet his daughter after this horrific incident.

All those who don't know, some time back at an event, Khesari's close aide had reportedly slapped a boy from the crowd and after this incident, the Rajput community was irked by this. And it is being reported that after this incident, lewd songs were made with the photo of Khesari's daughter as revenge of this slap.

However, no official word has been said on the development by the singer-actor.