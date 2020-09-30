Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's hit track 'Lover Se Shadi' shatters YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s songs always impress his audiences and at the same time, they also rule YouTube. As of now, his latest song 'Lover Se Shadi' has shattered YouTube records. It's trending on YouTube with over 20 million views.

'Lover Se Shadi' stars Antra Singh opposite Khesari. It narrates the duo's love story and their cute nok jhonk.



'Lover Se Shadi' released on YouTube on September 8 and in no time, the song started making waves online.

Watch it here:

'Lover Se Shadi' has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. The lyrics courtesy goes to Akhilesh Kashyap while it has been composed by Shyam Sundar.

Recently, Khesari has treated his fans to some more sensational songs. These include - 'Ladki Patana', 'Red Lipstick', 'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake', 'Maugi Khele PUBG', 'Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye' - and others.