हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's hit track 'Lover Se Shadi' shatters YouTube - Watch

'Lover Se Shadi' stars Antra Singh opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. It narrates the duo's love story and their cute nok jhonk.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s hit track &#039;Lover Se Shadi&#039; shatters YouTube - Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s songs always impress his audiences and at the same time, they also rule YouTube. As of now, his latest song 'Lover Se Shadi' has shattered YouTube records. It's trending on YouTube with over 20 million views.

'Lover Se Shadi' stars Antra Singh opposite Khesari. It narrates the duo's love story and their cute nok jhonk.
 
'Lover Se Shadi' released on YouTube on September 8 and in no time, the song started making waves online. 

Watch it here:

'Lover Se Shadi' has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. The lyrics courtesy goes to Akhilesh Kashyap while it has been composed by Shyam Sundar.

Recently, Khesari has treated his fans to some more sensational songs. These include - 'Ladki Patana', 'Red Lipstick',  'Chumma De Da Sanitiser Lagake', 'Maugi Khele PUBG', 'Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, 'A Ho Madame Ji Maan Jaiye' - and others.

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavLover Se Shadikhesari lal yadav songsBhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Coronavirus lockdown forced 'Balika Vadhu' director to sell vegetables to earn a living
  • 62,25,763Confirmed
  • 97,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

Civil court dismisses the petition filed regarding ownership of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi