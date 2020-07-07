हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Maugi Khele PUBG' shatters records on YouTube

'Maugi Khele PUBG' released on YouTube on June 11.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav&#039;s song &#039;Maugi Khele PUBG&#039; shatters records on YouTube
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's new song 'Maugi Khele PUBG' has taken over the internet and how! The track narrates the story of a man who is made to do household work during the coronavirus pandemic while his wife keeps herself busy on phone and plays PUBG. 

'Maugi Khele PUBG' is a light song and Khesari is fun to watch. The song also stars Chandani Singh. It has been sung by  Khesari, composed by Shankar Singh and the lyrics courtesy goes to Sonu Sudhakar.

It released on YouTube on June 11 and in less than a month, 'Maugi Khele PUBG' shattered major YouTube records. As of now, it has 58 million views (and counting). The song had garnered 51 million views in just two weeks. 

In an Instagram post, Khesari thanked his fans for making 'Maugi Khele PUBG' a success.

Watch 'Maugi Khele PUBG' here:

It has been directed by Jitu Bhojpuriya and produced by Khesari Music World.

